Louis Tomlinson says his new single will be ''a little less soppy''.

The 25-year-old singer - who was One Direction's most prolific songwriter - has teamed up with Bebe Rexha for his second single since the group went on hiatus and he says it is about someone special.

Louis said: ''I'm so excited to announce my single 'Back To You' with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals is out on July 21st! With this song we wanted to write something a little less soppy. It's about that one person that no matter how hard you try, you keep coming back to. All your support has been amazing and I can't wait for you to hear the track.''

The star - who has 16-month-old son Freddie with former fling Briana Jungwirth - has not revealed who the song is about but he recently rekindled his romance with former girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

Louis split from fashion blogger Eleanor in 2015 after three years together but they reconnected earlier this year, following his break-up with Danielle Campbell, and the pair are giving their romance a second shot.

Eleanor and Louis reconnected when she was in Los Angeles for work with Tommy Hilfiger but she reportedly skipped a huge show by the fashion brand in order to spend time with Louis.

An insider explained: ''Eleanor was flown to Los Angeles for a huge Tommy Hilfiger fashion event as she works with the label as a blogger.

''But last minute she dropped out of attending because she didn't want to leave Louis' side.''