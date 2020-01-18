Louis Tomlinson found it ''easier'' to deal with his sister's death.

The 'Walls' hitmaker tragically lost his mother Johannah Deakin after a battle with leukaemia and then his sister Felicite passed away after an accidental drug overdose and whilst both deaths ''felt very individual'' and hit him ''with a big impact'', he found it easier to help his family cope the second time around because he knew what to say to his siblings.

He said: ''Both felt very individual, and hit me with a big impact ... I think dealing with the family, how I can be there for them, that was easier the second time because the first time I was grieving and didn't know what to say. As time went on I grew to understand what to say to my sisters.''Louis - who also has three other sisters - has taken on the role of provider and almost like a father figure, something which he ''likes'' doing.

He added: ''Without being too soppy, I like looking after people, it's cool. At the moment I'm stressing trying to convince Daisy and Phoebe to go to sixth form. They've been to private school near Donny, and it's proper expensive. I'm paying for it thinking they're staying on, but now they don't want to go. I told them education is important. I'm like, 'You're 16, you haven't got a f***ing idea what the real world is.' What's difficult about those two is they've only known the 1D craziness. They've grown up in this elitist way, which is very different from my upbringing and Lottie's, and the values my mum taught us. Consistency is the big thing. I'm trying to get better at being in their heads enough so they think, 'I wonder if Louis thinks this is a good idea?''

Louis is grateful for the people around him for keeping him positive but has shunned things like therapy as he is ''a little bit old-fashioned''.

Asked if anyone took care of him, he shared to The Telegraph magazine: ''No, but friends and family, my best mate, my girlfriend, my son ...

''I feel their support but I get most out of doing stuff for other people. I don't say that to sound like a good guy, it's genuinely what gives me strength ... A lot of people recommended it but I'm a little bit old-fashioned when it comes to therapy. I'm sure it's incredible, but I thought I'd be all right, and I have been till now. I know the things I've been upset about in my life are s**t, but I can't change them, so you have to make the best of what you've got.''