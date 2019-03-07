Louis Tomlinson was inspired by Liam Gallagher to bare his soul on his new single.

The former One Direction star sings about his late mum Johannah Deakin on his latest track 'Two Of Us' - which will be released on Friday (08.03.19) - and he admitted the ex Oasis rocker's debut solo album 'As You Were' gave him the strength to work his own raw emotions into his lyrics.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I don't like being clever for the sake of being clever. Sometimes it's cool to read between the lines.

''My lyrical style, naturally, is to just be matter of fact, honest and sometimes blunt. I kind of shied away from writing that song because I didn't really think I was ready to go through that process yet.

''I got into a session and we ended up getting into it, and it was going perfectly. I really did want to write this song, I was just intimidated at first because it had to be perfect.''

Liam's introspective LP - which featured marriage breakup songs like 'For What It's Worth' and 'Paper Crown' - inspired Louis to try and make a similar kind of impact with his own writing.

He added: ''There had to be little things in there that were really thought-provoking for me. I feel like we got the whole message across perfectly.''

The 27-year-old singer tragically lost mum Johannah in 2016, when she passed away aged 43 after losing her battle with leukaemia, and on 'Two of Us' he painfully sings about wishing he was the one who died.

He belts out: ''You'll never know how much I miss you, the day that they took you, I wish it was me instead.''

On the chorus of the deeply emotional track, Louis sings: ''I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me, I'll be living one life for the two of us.''