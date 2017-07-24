Louis Tomlinson has admitted it was ''a little bit awkward'' when he met Bebe Rexha for the first time.

The 25-year-old star teamed up with the US singer/songwriter for the video of his latest solo single 'Back to You' and despite a slightly uncomfortable opening, the pair had a ''really nice'' day.

He said: ''I met her at the video shoot and it was one of those where she was in the middle of a shot, pulled out, did the introductions and whatever.

''It was a little bit awkward as it always is those situations, but as the day went on it was really nice.''

Louis' latest song features lyrics such as ''I call you but you never even answer/ I tell myself I'm done with wicked games'', but he insists the track is nothing to do with girlfriend Eleanor Calder, who he recently rekindled his romance with.

Speaking on ITV morning show 'Lorraine', he added: ''Of course there are some personal things I relate to and that always contributes to lyrics.

''What was nice to me about this song is ... the rest of the album is really honest. A little bit vulnerable at times but really honest.

''It was nice to have something on the album that isn't as directly related to me.

''It is coincidental, definitely ... but I would never describe Eleanor as that person in that relationship because that relationship is really intense.

''Maybe they're not right for each other, maybe they are, and that isn't Eleanor.''

Louis - who has 18-month-old son Freddie with ex Briana Jungwirth - split from fashion blogger Eleanor in 2015 after three years together but they reconnected earlier this year, following his break-up with Danielle Campbell.