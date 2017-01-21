Louis Tomlinson's solo career was an ''accident''.

The 25-year-old One Direction singer admitted he wasn't even sure he wanted to release his own music when the band went on hiatus last year but after meeting and working with Steve Aoki, 39, they came up with new track 'Just Hold On'.

Speaking to Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio, Louis said: ''It kind of happened by accident, if I'm being honest. I didn't really know that I wanted to do anything on my own. We just started trying things, and actually, this is one of the first songs that we wrote and recorded, so we got lucky, really.''

And their collaboration started with a simple Twitter follow.

Louis explained: ''We went to go watch a Calvin Harris show. Calvin pulled out and then Steve did the set and, yeah, we were absolutely blown away. We had an amazing night.

''And then after that night, I messaged Steve on Twitter and said, 'Great show. Do you want to work together?' And here we are...It's quite romantic!''

The pair debuted their track with a performance on 'The X Factor' in the UK, just days after Louis' mother passed away following a battle with leukaemia and the star admitted having Steve by his side was reassuring.

He said: ''Especially with the emotion and everything, it all just whizzed by so quickly. I mean, I was terrified at the time, but yeah, it was a real moment and it really helped me going out on my own by having Steve there with me. You know, as my first performance, I wasn't completely alone.''