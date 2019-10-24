Louis Tomlinson dreams of going to university.

The 27-year-old pop star used to secretly spend time in student halls in Manchester, where his girlfriend Eleanor Calder was studying, and he remembers those times fondly.

Speaking about his new single 'We Made It', Louis told the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: ''The lyrics are about a time when I was visiting my girlfriend Eleanor at university in Manchester, drawing on that experience of being on the road in a world tour then going to my girlfriend's halls and living that life with her.''

Despite his ambition, Louis - who briefly broke-up with Eleanor, before they rekindled their romance - revealed his girlfriend is ''proud'' of his achievements within the music business.

He said: ''She is dead proud of me.''

Meanwhile, Louis admitted last month that he struggled with his identity during his time in One Direction.

The pop star - who featured in the group alongside Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, before he decided to go solo - didn't know quite know where he fitted in besides his bandmates.

Louis reflected: ''I wasn't singing a lot, I wasn't the frontman. Without being a sorry little b***ard, I thought: 'How do I do better, how do I make something of myself, an identity?'''

However, Louis became more sure of himself over time and, in the 18 months prior to their hiatus, he found his own sense of identity.

He said: ''I felt like I knew who I was in the band, and I felt a real worth for who I was.

''[The hiatus] rocked me. I wasn't ready for it. I felt like I was getting to be a better songwriter, singer, a more confident performer, and all of a sudden, when I felt I was finally getting some momentum ...''