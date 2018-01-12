Louis Tomlinson is heading into the studio to complete his album this month.

The 26-year-old singer has so far released three singles since One Direction went on hiatus and spent most of 2017 working on his first solo LP.

Louis enjoyed some much deserved time off over the Christmas period but has now announced to his 32.2 million Twitter followers that he's going to get the record finished as soon as possible.

He tweeted: ''Ok f**k this ! Getting in the studio again this month, let's get this album finished !! (sic)''

Since the New Year arrived the pop heartthrob has been relaxing at home watching Netflix and it could be that his creative energy has been sparked by the fact he has seen every episode of crime drama 'Mindhunter' on the television streaming service.

He tweeted: ''Loved @MINDHUNTER_ on Netflix. Right up my street. Really interesting psychology! (sic)''

Louis has admitted

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker has admitted that although he is enjoying the creative freedom of being a solo artist he admits he's feeling some pressure as he doesn't have the support of his 1D bandmates - Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.

He previously said: ''I think it's more pressure, we set a bar with 1D and there's a certain expectation but I think that's what drives all of us and it helps having that pressure there ... It's different on your own, there's certain moments where it does help to share the load, like with interviews, even if it's excitement, you definitely notice in those moments and on the road I'm sure it helps. From a writing perspective it's easier to go 'right this is who I am' as opposed to 'this is who we are' and fit four or five different references and tastes ... I've written a lot of songs and I need to give 110 per cent to who I want to be as an artist ... I'm happy with the sound of the record and the production, it's exciting for me to have more guitar and live elements.''