Louis Tomlinson is planning to go on tour this year.

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker has revealed that while he's hard at work on his debut solo album, he's hoping to make time to hit the road sometime in 2018.

He tweeted: ''Defo hoping to get out on tour this year just FYI ! ... Still working out when but believe me I can't wait to get back on the road ! (sic)''

So far this year, Louis has only completed one live performance at SIR Rehearsal Studios in Los Angeles last month, his last gig prior to that was on 'The X Factor' in the UK in December 2017.

The 26-year-old hunk is said to be heading in a new direction music wise, after parting ways his management.

The One Direction star reportedly called time on his two-year partnership with James Grant Management - who look after the likes of Take That, Blink-182 and James Arthur - to start a fresh with a new team, in a bid to find ''international success''.

A source recently: ''Louis has decided to try a new team and is looking for someone who can help him have international success.

''His first two singles have had 800,000 streams online already but he has some new ideas about what to do next.

''There are no hard feelings from the team at James Grant, they've wished him all the best.''

According to The Sun newspaper, Louis is said to have been contacted by several major management companies who are desperate to sign him up.

Louis has so far released 'Just Hold On' with Steve Aoki, 'Back to You' with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals, 'Miss You' and 'Just Like You'.

Last month, Louis - who found fame in One Direction alongside Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and former member Zayn Malik - said he's ''close'' to releasing his solo album.