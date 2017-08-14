Louis Tomlinson is planning to release ''two more singles'' before his first solo album.

The 25-year-old singer has admitted he is hoping to release his debut record soon and insists fans will ''definitely learn a bit more'' about him when his album drops, but it certainly won't be all about ''fairytales''.

Asked if he has an album in the pipeline, he said: ''I'll probably do one, maybe two more singles and then the album. But the album in general is just very honest and conversational. In the early sessions I've had, a lot of songwriters love to write about fairytales and situations that just don't really feel like the bands that I grew up listening to.

''They speak very matter-of-fact and honest, and I think that's cool and that's interesting. Although the fans know loads about me, they'll definitely learn a bit more after the album.''

Louis recently teamed up with Bebe Rexha for his second solo single, 'Back To You', but insists his next release, which he already has in place, will sound more like him ''lyrically''.

He said: ''I think my next single will sound the most like me lyrically. I suppose I'm constantly looking at the results of the [current] single, but for me I am really excited to release that one because it feels the more like me lyrically.

''I think we do have the next single, it's just working out when the best time to release that is and that's depending on how this single goes.''

Louis recently admitted he felt ''forgettable, to a certain degree'' when he was part of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Niall Horan, but he is now growing in confidence as a solo singer.

He added to Billboard: ''I just feel like I'm getting stronger and more confident with each single, and I'm definitely still learning as a songwriter and an artist on my own as well. It's exciting for me, and to have the support of the fans is always amazing - I definitely feel like they've got my back.''