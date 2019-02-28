Louis Tomlinson has penned a heartbreaking song about his mother's death.

The 27-year-old singer tragically lost his mum Johannah Deakin in 2016, when she passed away aged 43 after losing her battle with leukaemia, and on his new single 'Two of Us' Louis painfully sings about wishing he was the one who died.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he belts out: ''You'll never know how much I miss you, the day that they took you, I wish it was me instead.''

On the chorus of the deeply emotional track, Louis sings: ''I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me, I'll be living one life for the two of us.''

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker recently took to Instagram to share a teaser of the piano-led track, and appeared to share the lyric: ''It's been a minute since I called you.''

The 'History' singer has opened up about how penning the song was like therapy for him and he hopes it will help other people going through grieving.

Speaking to House Of Solo magazine, he admitted: ''I just feel like, musically, I almost needed to get this song off my chest.

''People say writing is a part of therapy.

''In a way, I feel like I'd been avoiding writing this song because I knew I only had one chance to get it right.

''I don't mean to be too soppy but if 'Two Of Us' can help just one other person who's going through the tough time I went through, that would make me really happy.''

Louis perviously revealed he turned to Simon Cowell for advice after his mother died.

The 'X Factor' judge admitted that he is ''really lucky'' to be able to turn to the music mogul - who launched One Direction to fame on 'The X Factor' - in such tough times.

He said: ''He's one of the people I take advice from and speak to in those moments. I'm really lucky I've got such a good relationship with Simon.''

'Two of Us' is set to be released on March 7 and is expected to feature on the One Direction star's debut solo album.