Louis Tomlinson is heading in a new direction after parting ways his management.

The One Direction star has reportedly called time on his two-year partnership with James Grant Management - who look after the likes of Take That, Blink-182 and James Arthur - to start a fresh with a new team, in a bid to find ''international success''.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Louis has decided to try a new team and is looking for someone who can help him have international success.

''His first two singles have had 800,000 streams online already but he has some new ideas about what to do next.

''There are no hard feelings from the team at James Grant, they've wished him all the best.''

The 26-year-old hunk is said to have sought the approval of his Syco label boss Simon Cowell before making the move.

The insider added: ''Louis is still very close with Simon Cowell and discussed it with him.

''Simon is completely supportive.

''It doesn't impact his record deal with Syco in any way.''

According to the publication, Louis is said to have been contacted by several major management companies who are desperate to sign him up.

Louis has so far released 'Just Hold On' with Steve Aoki, 'Back to You' with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals, 'Miss You' and 'Just Like You'.

Last month, Louis - who found fame in One Direction alongside Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and former member Zayn Malik - said he's ''close'' to releasing his solo album.

The 'Drag Me Down' hitmaker thanked his fans for their patience in waiting for the record, but admitted he ''can't wait'' for the LP to finally hit shelves in the coming months.

He tweeted: ''Monthly thank you for all your patience . Believe me we're getting close! Really excited about a couple of the new songs.

''Can't wait for the day to finally release this album. It's all I've been working towards over the last two years.(sic)''

The singer has been working hard with ''good people'' on the album, and in January he admitted it was taking so long to complete because he is a ''perfectionist''.

He posted: ''I'm a perfectionist so things are taking a little longer. Few more songs to add! Believe me I'm as impatient as you all are ! Big love (sic)''

Louis cutting ties with his management comes days after his former bandmate Zayn - who quit One Direction in 2015 - split with his long-time manager Sarah Stennett.