Louis Tomlinson thinks an One Direction reunion is ''inevitable''.

The 'Two of Us' singer would be disappointed if he and his bandmates - Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Liam Payne - didn't reunite one day but insists they need to do what they want to ''individually'' first.

He said: ''I do think it will happen. I'd certainly have something to say about it if it didn't. I think it's inevitable. When is the big question. That's something none of us really know the answer to at the moment. I feel like what's most important is that when we do get back together, we're all on the same page and we've all done what we want to do individually. That's vitally important for when we get back.''

And the 27-year-old singer is ''really proud'' of his time in the boy band.

He added to ITN: ''When I look back on One Direction and the memories that we had, it's only incredible memories. I think we got to a place musically, especially on the last two albums, that we felt really proud of. We started off as a boy band and where we ended up musically was a very different place. I'm really proud of those times, definitely.''

Meanwhile, Louis previously admitted he didn't feel like he ''had a solid place'' in One Direction, and although he tried to ''be the most prolific writer'' in the group he always felt as though he was ''treading water''.

He said: ''I always pushed for the band to write as much as we could. Probably two years in, I felt like I was treading water a bit.

''I didn't really feel like I had a solid place - what was I contributing? There were some sad times like that, so I said to myself, 'I wanna pick myself up and be the most prolific writer in the band.'''