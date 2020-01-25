Louis Tomlinson thinks being in One Direction was ''like a drug''.

The 28-year-old singer joined the chart-topping band in 2010, when he auditioned as a solo artist on 'The X Factor' in the UK, and Louis relished the experience.

He shared: ''We were always in control of our destiny. We rose to fame pretty quick and, because of that, we had some power and some say within the record label and with management.

''[It was] like a drug. It's that feeling of heightened emotion and every day being manically busy, and the hysteria.

''Although you might complain about it, none of us said, 'No we don't wanna do that.' We were just in it. We were f***ing loving it.''

One Direction - which also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne - decided to take a break in 2016.

And Louis initially found it tough to adjust to life as a solo artist.

He told the Independent: ''We'd done such a lot of work in a short space of time so a break was inevitable. But I don't think I was necessarily ready for how long.

''We had a band meeting and everyone just said, 'Maybe we'll put it on the back burner for a bit,' and I felt a bit petulant about that at the time. It actually hit me like a ton of bricks.''

The band are still officially on hiatus - but Louis isn't sure whether they will ever reunite.

He said: ''Truthfully, none of us truly know [if we'll reform].

''I just know what my gut says and my gut says we will get back together at some point. I think it was too magical for all of us to never do it again.''