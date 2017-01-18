The One Direction star's world was rocked last year (16) when his mum Johannah Deakin was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia. She passed away last month (Dec16) at the age of just 43.

Addressing his mother's death in an interview for the first time the 25-year-old pop star told U.S. radio network SiriusXM that his mum urged him not to take a break from music despite her illness.

"It's not something that I feel 100 per cent comfortable talking too much about but just quickly, when I first found out the news I kind of did want to throw the towel in," he admitted. "But it was my mum who said to me that I've just got to keep going, she told me very sternly that she wanted me to."

Louis stayed true to his mum's wishes and performed his new collaboration with DJ Steve Aoki, Just Hold On, on British TV show The X Factor just days after her death.

On having to perform and release a single so soon after his family tragedy he added, "It was tough, but I felt like it was nice for me to almost have a little send off for her."

After her death, Johannah's husband Dan shared a final message from his late wife to Louis' fans, which he posted on her Twitter account.

"She wanted to thank you all, and to let you know that you have been amazing right from the start," Dan wrote on Johannah's behalf. "You changed Louis' life, but also her life. Your support now is as strong if not stronger than ever... So from Johannah one last time, thank you for everything xxx"