Louis Tomlinson's upcoming world tour will be one big ''chavy'' party.

The former One Direction star - who is known for his partying ways - has given his fans an insight into what life will be like for him on his first jaunt around the world next year.

The 27-year-old singer is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: ''Tour life is not the real world and that's why I love it.

''I'll wake up at 2pm, have a little bit of food, get ready for the show, have a decent night out.

''I like a chavy night out and what that means is it's pretty cheap and cheerful basically, messy rough and ready that kinda do.''

The 43-date run is in support of his hotly-anticipated debut solo album, 'Walls', which is released on January 30, 2020.

The tour kicks off on March 9, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain, and will see him head to cities including Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Sydney, Tokyo and Rio De Janeiro, before heading to North America.

The tour currently concludes on July 23 in Vancouver, Canada, but Louis has teased even more shows are going to be added.

He said last week: ''Been waiting for this moment since I started my solo career.

''Can't wait to see you all on tour. There are also a few more dates going up at a later date.''

Meanwhile, the 'Kill My Mind' hitmaker recently admitted he thinks boyband stars are victims of ''snobbery''.

Louis believes it's especially tough to make the transition from being a boyband member to a credible rock 'n' roll star.

He explained: ''I think you've just got to kind of earn your stripes as an artist, and be honest and be real - and whoever likes you, great.

''Whoever doesn't ... well, it is what it is, I suppose.''