Louis Tomlinson is digging DMA's new album.

The One Direction star has followed in the footsteps of his idol Liam Gallagher - who he saw perform at London's Alexandra Palace last November - by throwing his support behind the rockers' second record 'For Now'.

Louis tweeted on Thursday (10.05.18): ''Also the new Dma's album is f***ing great! Love it (sic)''

The 26-year-old star also revealed he's been busy plugging away at his debut solo LP, adding: ''Another day writing today ! Have a great day everyone (sic)''

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker's compliment of the Australian group's release comes weeks after the former Oasis frontman's glowing recommendation.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker posted on Twitter: ''Just heard the new DMA's record 1 world BIBLICAL as you were LG x [sic]''

Talking about getting Liam's backing DMA's Johnny Took exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It's cool. Growing up listening to guitar music and popular guitar music, he's been there and done it, he's been at the top of it. It's good to get a thumbs up from your peers, it's pretty damn cool and it will help us sell a few more tickets, you know.''

As for Louis' record, he's reportedly heading in a new direction after parting ways his management.

The pop hunk reportedly called time on his two-year partnership with James Grant Management - who look after the likes of Take That, Blink-182 and James Arthur - to start a fresh with a new team, in a bid to find ''international success''.

A source said: ''Louis has decided to try a new team and is looking for someone who can help him have international success.

''His first two singles have had 800,000 streams online already but he has some new ideas about what to do next.

''There are no hard feelings from the team at James Grant, they've wished him all the best.''

According to The Sun newspaper, Louis is said to have been contacted by several major management companies who are desperate to sign him up.

Louis has so far released 'Just Hold On' with Steve Aoki, 'Back to You' with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals, 'Miss You' and 'Just Like You'.

Last month, Louis - who found fame in One Direction alongside Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and former member Zayn Malik - said he's ''close'' to releasing his solo album.