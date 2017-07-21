Louis Tomlinson is ''bored'' of ''Hollywood-esque songs''.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter's new solo single 'Back to You' features some surprisingly gritty lyrics and Louis has admitted his album has been inspired by the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis.

Louis - who hails from Doncaster in northern England - shared: ''My whole mission with this album is to not write these Hollywood-esque songs that talk about some unfathomable crazy love story. I'm so bored of that.

''Because I'm from up north, I grew up loving the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis. And the way they tell stories is such an effortless thing. It's real, it's honest and it's to the point, you know?

''Now, any of the Arctic Monkeys would be devastated to hear me talking like this, but there is a way of incorporating that conversational honesty into pop.''

Louis said he will tackle real-life problems on his album, with the One Direction star - whose mother Johannah died of leukaemia in December 2016 - saying he faces the same worries as most people.

Speaking to the BBC, Louis explained: ''There's one song I'm really attached to called 'Just Like You', which is all about this view of celebrities that we're impenetrable and almost not human, but fundamentally we all have the same problems.

''Heartbreak feels the same, loss feels the same, all these feelings are the same for all of us. Mine just look a load different to, maybe, Tom who works in the chippy from nine to five.''

Meanwhile, Louis remains proud of his Doncaster roots, and has promised first-time visitors to the town that they can enjoy a ''fun working class night out'' there.

Asked to sell Doncaster to someone who's never been there, Louis said: ''If you're not from there it's difficult to explain - but if you wanted to completely embrace a fully fun working class night out, then you go to Doncaster.''