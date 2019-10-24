Louis Tomlinson remains upbeat about life - despite suffering heartbreaking tragedies.

The 27-year-old singer has an optimistic outlook on life, even after losing his beloved mother Johannah to leukaemia in 2016 and his 18-year-old sister Felicite earlier this year.

Louis - whose sister died from drug misuse - explained: ''I didn't want to be known as that as an artist. I'm not someone who sits and feels sorry for myself.''

Louis thinks his mother is largely responsible for his positive approach to life.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, he shared: ''I got a lot of it off my mum, to be honest.

''Always seeing the glass as half full, as that cliche goes. I think I'm blessed I am not a dweller. I don't dwell on things. I have good people around me. I feel like I have the inability to worry too much.

''I just get on with things. It must be my upbringing. It helps growing up in a place like Doncaster. We wear our hearts on our sleeves.''

Louis also thinks it's important to send a positive message to his fans.

The chart-topping star became particularly aware of his desire to project positivity after releasing 'Two Of Us', which is an ode to his mother.

He reflected: ''When I released 'Two Of Us' not so long ago, I started to get worried - because it was such an emotionally heavy song. I didn't want to be known as that.''

Meanwhile, Louis' latest single, 'We Made It', is actually an ode to his devoted fanbase.

He said: ''The song is open to interpretation. But when I originally started with the title 'We Made It', it felt like this was going to be a message between me and the fans - because they waited for me for a while.''