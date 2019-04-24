Louis Tomlinson has helped a pensioner tick off his bucket list.

The One Direction singer has recorded a special version of his music video for the single 'Two Of Us', which features Louis helping 83-year-old Richard to fulfil some of his biggest dreams.

Explaining the idea behind the video, Louis shared: ''A month or so ago, I met an amazing man called Richard. He had a few things he wanted to do so I thought I'd help him out. This video feels particularly powerful to me. Richard is a classic example of a fearless man who in light of tragedy still pushes himself to live with as much laughter and happiness as possible. I hope you enjoy watching this video as much as I did making it. Loads of love, Louis.''

Richard - who is a former professional singer - tragically lost his wife Pat to Alzheimer's disease in December 2016, the same month Louis lost his mother Johannah after a battle with leukemia.

On hearing Richard's story, Louis went to visit the singer at his home in Yorkshire and agreed to help him experience some of those once-in-a-lifetime things Richard had only dreamed of doing.

As part of the bucket list, Richard wanted to sing on an arena stage, go on a rollercoaster, drive a racing car and co-pilot a helicopter. It was also Richard's wish to get a tattoo, but he instead decided he'd like to ink one on the 'Two Of Us' singer's arm.

Louis and Richard are encouraging donations to Cancer Research and the Alzheimer's Society and Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.