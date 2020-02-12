Louis Tomlinson has a YouTube channel dedicated to his performances before finding fame in One Direction.

The 'Kill My Mind' hitmaker - who hasn't revealed the name of his secret page on the video sharing platform - admitted that he finds it ''hilarious'' looking back at his ''really bad covers''.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: ''It's f***ing hilarious actually as there is some really bad covers on there.

''One of them is all right but the rest is s**t.

''Some of them are videos of me at school.

''If you fancy a laugh have a look.''

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old singer has also revealed that he was really drunk on the set of his music video for 'Walls' - which sees him reflect on One Direction's split.

Speaking during a Q&A at Kingston nightclub Pryzm, he spilled: ''Towards the end, the last few shots of that video shoot for Walls, I was pretty drunk.

''I'm not going to lie. We had a great time. That was a good night out, definitely.''

Louis will embark on a world tour in support of his debut solo album, also called 'Walls', and previously told fans he is going to party like a chav.

He said: ''Tour life is not the real world and that's why I love it.

''I'll wake up at 2pm, have a little bit of food, get ready for the show, have a decent night out.

''I like a chavy night out and what that means is it's pretty cheap and cheerful basically, messy rough and ready that kinda do.''

The run kicks off in Barcelona, Spain, on March 9, and wraps at at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 15.