Louis Tomlinson thinks Harry Styles has ''so much potential''.

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker has praised his One Direction bandmate, insisting he has a ''very high level of respect'' for the singer and actor.

He said: ''Honestly, I just think it's too difficult to say [when the band will reunite], especially with someone like Harry, who's got so much potential. It's just kind of a confusing place for him to be as an individual, to be like, 'OK, what is next?' ...

''There's no politics or anything. Inevitably in a band, you're going to get some people who get on really well and some people who get on quite well. I have forever had a very, very high level of respect for Harry.''

And Louis has praised Harry's acting debut in World War Two film 'Dunkirk'.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''He's great in this situation, he's great on stage, he's a great musician and artist. It's just one of those things that happens naturally in a band.''

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer previously admitted his solo career served as a welcome distraction from the heartache of his mother's death.

He said previously: ''I have those times now where I get a song and I'm like, 'I can't wait to send it to my mum'. Like I still have those moments where I'm like, 'She would really f*****g love this.'''

And Louis has tried to remain as candid as possible on his new tracks.

He added: ''There's another song on the album called 'Always You' and it's kind of about my story of travelling the world and just being a f*****g idiot and going, 'Of course it was always you'.

''Here's the thing, when you listen to my album, you won't have to read between the lines. You'll know what's about Eleanor, you'll know what's about me, you'll know what's about the fans, you know it might hint a little bit about the relationship with my mum. I want to make everything as honest and obvious as possible.''