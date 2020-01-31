Louis Tomlinson claims One Direction curbed his ''ego''.

The 28-year-old star landed a place in the group when he auditioned for 'The X Factor' as a solo artist in 2010 and he admitted the early days of the band were a ''sobering experience'' for him because they brought him back down to earth and taught him the importance of hard work.

He said: ''I was a bit of a show-off, really. I came into One Direction with a bit of an ego; I did think a lot of myself, I'm not gonna lie.

'' It was quite a sobering experience. I was a bit of a show-off when I was a kid to be fair, like I love making people laugh and all that.

''I wasn't very hardworking. I'd say I'm hardworking now, but I definitely wasn't when I was a young lad.''

The 'Kill My Mind' singer doesn't think his life has changed very much since the group went on hiatus five years ago and is used to still being followed everywhere by fans.

He told Dork magazine: ''It feels like it did in One Direction, just a diluted version really. I'm lucky I still have a certain amount of hardcore fans who follow my every move.

''So in terms of the difference in like privacy and stuff, that hasn't really changed too much. But, you know, it is what it is. It's what I've signed up for, apparently.''

And Louis is thankful he's always been a positive person who can see the good in everything.

He added: ''I have the luxury of being a positive person and seeing the glass as half full.

''Whenever I reflect on those times of me feeling a little bit emotional, I always do see a light at the end of the tunnel. It's just extending that idea that you know, trying to induce hope.''