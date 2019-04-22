Louis Tomlinson is focusing on enjoying the here and now.

The 'Two Of Us' singer - who tragically lost his 18-year-old sister Félicité last month - says he is no longer worried about success and has seemingly hinted that his sibling's passing has ''put a lot of things into perspective''.

In a lengthy post published on social media, he wrote: ''Someone very recently said something about how so many people focus on the 'end game' without enjoying the doing. I've been thinking a lot more about what success means to me. I feel like I've been mistranslating it for the last 3 years. Everything I've ever known, in my career has been straight down the middle pop.

''My expectations and aspirations are all shaped around my experiences, as much as I try and stay realistic I couldn't help but crave a hit single. It's because of this, I've spent so long on this album, trying to fit into top 40 radio when in fact maybe I should start with what I love and work from there instead of trying to write to a more specific formulae. Over the last few weeks I've put a lot of things into perspective and in fact what I should be doing is forgetting about perception and to a certain degree worry less about being defined on commercial success.

''I'm not here to compete with the likes of Drake and Ariana Grande. I'm here to make music I love and make my fans proud to say they're a fan. Turning a page today. Enjoy today and enjoy the ride! Don't get lost on the way up!''

Louis had previously taken to Twitter to thank his fans for their support and their ''lovely words'' in the wake of Félicité's untimely passing.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x (sic)''