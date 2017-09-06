Louis Tomlinson finds being a solo artist ''easier'' than being in One Direction.

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker is loving being ''in control'' and getting to make choices for himself now he is on his own because he would always have to compromise with his bandmates.

He said: ''It's easier, it's easier because from a writing perspective or even a marketing perspective or anything like that. We'd all have to be on the same page which takes a bit of working out before we get there.

''So it's nice to be kind of in control of my destiny completely and there's more pressure obviously but again it makes me feel like I can be open. ''

The 25-year-old singer is gearing up to release his debut solo album and said fans can expect some real ''honest'' and ''vulnerable'' songs unlike the majority of pop music, which Louis says is oversubscribed with ''fairy tale'' storylines.

Speaking to Jim Hill on 4Music's Trending Live', he said: ''It's for me important across my lyrics very matter of fact, very honest, vulnerable cause actually I don't think there's enough of that in pop. Everybody writes about these fairy tale scenarios when in reality I think life's pretty interesting.''

Louis released 'Back To You' with Bebe Rexha and has praised the pop beauty for making the song what it is.

He said: ''The track went another place when we got Bebe on the single because it definitely lead to a collaboration and the emotion is really driven between the two of us. It really was a perfect match.''

Tune into Trending Live! on Monday-Thursday between 4pm-6pm. Only on 4Music.

You can find them on Sky channel 362 and Freeview 18.