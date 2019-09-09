Louis Tomlinson felt ''comfortable musically'' on new single 'Kill My Mind'.

The One Direction star has admitted that whilst it was a ''risk'' heading in a different direction to his previous hits, including 'Just Hold On' and 'Back to You', he's glad he pushed himself out of his ''comfort zone'' as he has now found his ''home'' and is feeling ''confident''.

Asked how ''gratifying'' the reaction to the rock song has been, Louis told Forbes magazine: ''I think for anyone who works creatively it's always important to take risks and get out of your comfort zone a little bit.

''But, for me, with this song I feel like I'm finally really comfortable musically.

''I think I played around with a few different sounds on my previous singles.

''And I think I really found my home now.

''Before I was kind of making music that I think I assumed was the music I was supposed to make as opposed to just following my heart and doing what I love.

''I feel really comfortable and really confident in this song.''

The 27-year-old star added that he's been really ''lucky'' because his fan base have responded well to him singing in a way that comes naturally to him.

He added: ''It's taking a risk I suppose with the fan base.

''But I think also where I'm lucky and what my fans have reacted to is they see how comfortable I am and how natural this is for me.

''And I think they feed into that.

The reaction has been absolutely incredible, it has been amazing. I feel great about the whole process.''

Louis also spoke about his biggest inspiration, Liam Gallagher, and how he's managed to retain his audience from Oasis by keeping people ''interested'' and not giving a ''damn''.

He said: ''If I think about my favorite band ever, Oasis, and I think about Liam Gallagher, I think it's almost as impressive he's retained such a strong and well-known sound, but still makes it different enough and exciting enough.

''People have been listening to Liam Gallagher for however many years and still they're interested.''