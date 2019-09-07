Louis Tomlinson feels ''invigorated'' after releasing new music.

The former One Direction star unveiled his new single 'Kill My Mind' this week and he admits it has been a special experience.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Thank you to everyone single person involved in the release. I feel so invigorated! Most importantly to my fans, honestly this has been a moment for us. Seeing all of you support the record in your own initiative ways is incredible for me to see. Even if I don't always see you all I feel your presence and your backing. Love to you ALL! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Louis previously admitted his new single is a ''statement of intent'' and he has described the song as a callback to the pop landscape when he was growing up listening to the likes of The Killers and Arctic Monkeys.

He said: ''When I grew up, pop meant Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, The Killers and Amy Winehouse. Times change. Currently pop is very urban and street, which is not what I relate to. 'Kill My Mind' feels like a statement of intent. Sonically, it's new for me and writing it was exciting ... It's a loud, busy, rocky song that's all about having fun. It's about that experimental phase of your youth where you're trying different things, some of which aren't great for you but are definitely fun. It's a song about being naughty.''

And the 'Just Hold On' hitmaker was inspired by Liam Gallagher to bare his soul on the single.

He said: ''I don't like being clever for the sake of being clever. Sometimes it's cool to read between the lines. My lyrical style, naturally, is to just be matter of fact, honest and sometimes blunt. I kind of shied away from writing that song because I didn't really think I was ready to go through that process yet. I got into a session and we ended up getting into it, and it was going perfectly. I really did want to write this song, I was just intimidated because it had to be perfect.''