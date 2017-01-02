Louis Tomlinson couldn't wait to see the back of 2016.

The One Direction singer took to Twitter and Instagram on New Year's Eve (31.12.16) to share a selfie of himself looking sad after ringing in 2017, and thanked his fans for helping him through a tough year, which saw him lose his mum, who died at the age of 43 following a long battle with an ''aggressive'' form of leukaemia.

Alongside his selfie on Instagram, he wrote: ''I've felt better ! Hello 2017 !! (sic)''

And he added to his Twitter: ''Excited for what 2017 brings ! Thank you again for helping me to do what I love. Love you all x (sic)''

His post came a few days after he said goodbye to his mother Johannah Deakin during a private funeral service in his hometown Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England, on December 21.

Prior to that Louis, 25, returned to Instagram for the first time since the tragic death of Johannah, in order to thank fans for their support.

Louis shared a photo of himself and Steve Aoki performing their track 'Just Hold On' at the 'X Factor' final and captioned the Instagram post: ''Thank you for the incredible support :)''

Louis had previously thanked his loved ones and fans for helping him through the live TV performance.

He tweeted after the show: ''That was harder than I ever imagined. I want to thank everyone around me and all of the amazing fans out there that made that so special!

''Feeling so much love around me and my family . Mum would have been so proud, love you !(sic)''

And he also praised his collaborator Steve, who helped fulfil Johannah's wish; for Louis to debut his solo single on the show that made him famous.

He posted: ''Also @steveaoki , you have been such a rock and inspiration throughout this ! Pure talent and a real gent ! (sic)''

But Steve shared the sentiments, replying to the message: ''U were the rock my brother. U are my inspiration. U have the biggest f***ing heart and I'm so proud of u. Blew us all away for her. (sic)''