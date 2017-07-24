Louis Tomlinson has said his girlfriend Eleanor Calder is ''ace''.

The 25-year-old singer recently released his second solo single 'Back To You' which focuses on a drama fuelled relationship, and he has now insisted the track isn't about his romance with his partner Eleanor - whom he reunited with earlier this year after previously ending their three-year relationship in 2015 - as he says the similarities are purely ''coincidental''.

Louis - who has son Freddie, 18 months, from a brief relationship with Briana Jungwirth - told UK TV show 'Lorraine': ''There are some personal things that I relate to and contribute to lyrics. The rest of album is vulnerable. Nice to have something not as directly as relatable to me.

''The relationship with Eleanor is coincidental. But the relationship in the song is intense. Maybe they're not right for each other. I wouldn't describe Eleanor as that. She's ace.''

Louis split from fashion blogger Eleanor in 2015 after three years together but they reconnected earlier this year, following his break-up with actress Danielle Campbell, and the pair are giving their romance a second shot.

Meanwhile, the One Direction hunk recently explained that 'Back To You' - which sees him team up with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals - would be ''less soppy'' than his previous single 'Just Hold On', which sees Louis sing about persevering through hard times.

Louis - who tragically lost his mother Johanna Deakin last year after she lost her battle with leukaemia - said previously: ''I'm so excited to announce my single 'Back To You' with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals is out on July 21st! With this song we wanted to write something a little less soppy. It's about that one person that no matter how hard you try, you keep coming back to. All your support has been amazing and I can't wait for you to hear the track.''