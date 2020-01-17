Louis Tomlinson has released the album title track from his upcoming debut solo LP 'Walls'.

The former One Direction star - who lost his beloved mother Johannah to leukaemia in 2016 and his 18-year-old sister Felicite last year - sings about bouncing back after overcoming hard times on the final single from the record, which follows 'Kill My Mind', 'Two of Us' and 'We Made It'.

He belts out: ''But these high walls, they came up short / Now I stand taller than them all.

''These high walls never broke my soul / And I, I watch them all come fallin' down / I watch them all come fallin' down for you, for you.''

Louis tweeted: ''My brand new single #Walls is here, this is the title track from my debut album which is only two weeks away now ! Genuinely can't wait for you to hear this http://louis-tomlinson.co/WallsSingle (sic)''

Meanwhile, the singer recently admitted he found it ''difficult'' going from being a ''collective'' in the boy band to carving out his own identity as a solo artist.

He said: ''It took me a second to understand that I was on my own now, and my identity for so long was part of a collective, and obviously you still have an individual identity within that, but you're upholding this collective identity.

''So, I think it took me a second to kind of understand that I can be a bit of a chav again!''

The 27-year-old star - who releases 'Walls' on January 31, - said having his vocal coach and other ''familiar faces'' around him makes it a lot easier, as he admitted the 'History' group was a ''well-working machine''.

He added: ''It was difficult.

''There are still people around me that were, like my vocal coach for example, that were around, and she plays a big role in my career.

''So, there is still enough familiar faces to not kind of feel like alienated and on my own, but it definitely took some getting used to.

''One Direction was such a well-working machine, so it definitely took some getting used to.

''But I think, as you spend time on your own you find new people that you really got on with and develop those relationships.''

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker added that he has ''learnt to trust'' his ''gut'' more since fronting his own career and he is now aware of who he is as an artist and songwriter, whilst he added that ''what you see is what you get'' with him.

He said: ''I feel like I've learnt to trust my gut more and just own my decisions, because when there's a lot of people around you, there's always a lot of opinions.

''So, I feel like I understand myself more as an artist, I understand myself more as a songwriter.

''I've just been trusting my gut more I think as I've got older.

''To be honest, kind of what you see is what you get with me and I've always been that way. There's not really too much complexity to it - I'm lucky like that.''