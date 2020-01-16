Louis Tomlinson doesn't have a One Direction member he's ''closest to''.

The 'Two of Us' hitmaker and his bandmates - including Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne - went on hiatus in late 2015, and since they've been pursuing their individual careers, Louis says there isn't one particular member he's been sticking to the most.

Louis explained that he goes through ''moments'' of being close with one of the 'History' hitmakers - which also included Zayn Malik before he left the band in early 2015 - but doesn't have a clear favourite.

He said: ''I think all the boys would agree with this. There's been moments in all of our lives where naturally some of us speak to others more than others. I wouldn't say I'm closest to any of the boys. Recently, I've probably spoken to Liam 10 times as much as I spoke to the other lads. Six months ago, that was Niall.''

And Louis - who is gearing up to drop his debut solo album 'Walls' later this month - is keen to find his ''identity'' as a solo artist away from the boy band.

He added to Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I've got to stand on my own two feet and say, 'This is my identity. This is who I am as an artist.' ''

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old singer previously said he ''doesn't always see eye to eye'' with his One Direction bandmates, but insisted their brotherly bond would last forever.

He confessed: ''I think, honestly, there's obviously times where you have better relationships with other members than you do others, but that connection, that'll be forever. Definitely. Because, we experienced so much in a relatively short space of time and it was crazy what we all saw together and experienced, so I think that is something that we'll have forever, really. Definitely. Sometimes you might not see eye to eye, but that's the way friendships go in real life!''