Louis Tomlinson ''doesn't always see eye to eye'' with his One Direction bandmates.

The band - comprise of Louis, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne - went on indefinite hiatus in 2015 and although Louis admitted he is closer to some members than others, he insisted that their brotherhood will last forever.

Louis told Glamour UK: ''I think, honestly, there's obviously times where you have better relationships with other members than you do others, but that connection, that'll be forever. Definitely. Because, we experienced so much in a relatively short space of time and it was crazy what we all saw together and experienced, so I think that is something that we'll have forever, really. Definitely. Sometimes you might not see eye to eye, but that's the way friendships go in real life!''

Louis, 27, also said he is grown up and responsible when it comes to his son Freddie, three, and his younger siblings but he admitted that he definitely still acts ''like a lad''.

He said: ''As I've got older really, my responsibility has changed with my sisters and my little brother. I'm currently trying to have a conversation with my twin sisters to go to the sixth form! I try to be more mature but as a brother you have to be.

''Whenever I'm with my son Freddie, and whenever I'm having those kinds of conversations about school with my sister, I feel like then I've got my adult head on. I have to, to have credibility in those conversations. But I definitely still act like a lad at times!''