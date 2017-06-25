Louis Tomlinson told his mother when he lost his virginity.

The 'Just Hold On' singer was very close to Johannah Deakin - who died of leukaemia last December - and though it was a ''bizarre'' thing to do, she was the first person he confided in when he had sex for the first time.

He said: ''I remember the day I lost my virginity. I hadn't even told any of my mates and I was, like, 'Mum? I know this is really weird. But I've got to tell you...' I remember thinking this is a bizarre conversation to be having with your mother.

''But it's testament to how comfortable she made me.''

Shortly after Johannah died, Louis was scheduled to perform on 'The X Factor' with collaborator Steve Aoki and recalled receiving a ''team talk'' from his mum shortly before her passing as she urged him to continue with his career.

He recalled to The Observer magazine: ''I remember saying to her: 'Mum, how the f**k do you expect me to do this now?' And she didn't swear much, my mum. She'd always tell me off for swearing. And this time she was like: 'You've got to f***ing do it, it's as simple as that.' It was football manager, team talk stuff.' ''

The 25-year-old singer is thankful his mother was always so supportive and believed in his talents because she encouraged him to go out and push himself harder.

He added: ''I'm not gonna claim this is all for me mum. But it was definitely... It was...

''Sometimes my reservation, or my confidence, might have prevented me from doing something. And I've needed a mum in the past to kick me up the arse and go: 'You're doing it.' ''