Louis Tomlinson collects ''random'' movie props.

The 27-year-old singer has revealed he went through a ''moment'' in his life where he bought several bizarre props that were used in movies, including the leg braces from 'Forrest Gump' and a sword that was used in 'Kill Bill'.

Speaking about his collection on 'The Late Late Show with James Cordon', he said: ''I went through a moment in my life where I just bought a lot of silly things.

''At first I found these different movie props on eBay, the best thing that I have and I'm pretty proud about this ... I've got the leg braces from 'Forrest Gump'.

''They should be on show but I haven't actually got them out yet, they're still in the box that I bought them in.

''[I have] loads of random things, like a sword from 'Kill Bill'.''

But Louis may stop spending his cash on movie props soon, as he recently revealed he dreams of going to university, and may have to splash out on paying for his education if he decides to return to school.

The One Direction star used to secretly spend time in student halls in Manchester, where his girlfriend Eleanor Calder was studying, and he remembers those times fondly.

Speaking about his new single 'We Made It', Louis said: ''The lyrics are about a time when I was visiting my girlfriend Eleanor at university in Manchester, drawing on that experience of being on the road in a world tour then going to my girlfriend's halls and living that life with her.''

Despite his ambition, Louis - who briefly broke-up with Eleanor, before they rekindled their romance - revealed his girlfriend is ''proud'' of his achievements within the music business.

He said: ''She is dead proud of me.''