According to Louis Tomlinson, boyband stars are often the victims of ''snobbery''.
Louis Tomlinson thinks boyband stars are victims of ''snobbery''.
The 27-year-old singer - who rose to fame as part of One Direction - believes it's especially tough to make the transition from being a boyband member to a credible rock 'n' roll star.
Louis - who is scheduled to release his debut solo album, Walls', in 2020 - explained: ''I think you've just got to kind of earn your stripes as an artist, and be honest and be real - and whoever likes you, great.
''Whoever doesn't ... well, it is what it is, I suppose.''
Louis' upcoming album has a distinctly different sound to that of One Direction, and he's been pleased with how his long-time fans have reacted to the music he's already released.
He told Yahoo Entertainment: ''It makes me feel really good to do something that is true to my influences and get a good reaction.
''Some people were a little bit shocked, but that's exciting, you know what I mean? That's the way it should be with music.''
Louis also insisted he's not obsessed with achieving commercial success as a solo artist.
The singer - who freely admits to having fallen ''out of love'' with music for a time - is instead focused on making the sort of songs that he enjoys listening to.
He said: ''To be fair, I fell out of love with music a little bit, and I actually kind of come back round to finding bands that I used to love, and finding new bands.
''I had a bit of an epiphany with music - and with my music. I thought, instead of making music for other people, I should start making music for myself and what I really love. So it feels really refreshing to be able to do that.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...