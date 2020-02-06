Louis Tomlinson ''can't bring himself'' to remove 1D from his Twitter bio.

The 'Walls' hitmaker still mentions his old band - despite the group going on an extended hiatus in August 2015 - on his Twitter profile and can't bear to get rid of it.

His bio on Twitter still reads: ''1/4 of One Direction :) We would be nowhere without our incredible fans, we owe it all to you'' and following the split, it now also features ''@lthqofficial'', which is a link to the singer's Twitter team's official page.

Speaking to Hits Radio Breakfast with Fleur East, he said: ''I'm one of the fans there. I've thought about it a few times. I just can't bring myself to do it, it's staying in there.''

Meanwhile, Louis previously admitted he was ''fuming'' when he found out his One Direction bandmates - Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan - wanted to split.

He said: ''I was f***ing fuming at first. We were working really hard - people have said overworked, but we weren't overworked, that's just what happens when you're a band that size, though I understand. I thought I'd mentally prepared myself for a break, but it hit me hard ... About a week after, I sat there thinking, 'Strike while the iron's hot,' but I wasn't ready. I was bitter and angry, I didn't know why we couldn't just carry on. But now, even though I don't fully understand everyone's individual reasons, I respect them.''

And Louis insists that if it was up to him, he would have only taken a year out.

He added: ''It if was up to me, yeah. I'd maybe have said, 'Let's have a year off.' But yeah, probably. I'm sure there's a better analogy out there but it's a bit like shutting down Coca-Cola. You don't say, 'Right, let's hang the boots up on that,' because it's a massive thing.''