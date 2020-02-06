Louis Tomlinson has confessed he ''can't bring himself'' to remove 1D from his Twitter bio, despite the band going on hiatus nearly five years ago.
The 'Walls' hitmaker still mentions his old band - despite the group going on an extended hiatus in August 2015 - on his Twitter profile and can't bear to get rid of it.
His bio on Twitter still reads: ''1/4 of One Direction :) We would be nowhere without our incredible fans, we owe it all to you'' and following the split, it now also features ''@lthqofficial'', which is a link to the singer's Twitter team's official page.
Speaking to Hits Radio Breakfast with Fleur East, he said: ''I'm one of the fans there. I've thought about it a few times. I just can't bring myself to do it, it's staying in there.''
Meanwhile, Louis previously admitted he was ''fuming'' when he found out his One Direction bandmates - Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan - wanted to split.
He said: ''I was f***ing fuming at first. We were working really hard - people have said overworked, but we weren't overworked, that's just what happens when you're a band that size, though I understand. I thought I'd mentally prepared myself for a break, but it hit me hard ... About a week after, I sat there thinking, 'Strike while the iron's hot,' but I wasn't ready. I was bitter and angry, I didn't know why we couldn't just carry on. But now, even though I don't fully understand everyone's individual reasons, I respect them.''
And Louis insists that if it was up to him, he would have only taken a year out.
He added: ''It if was up to me, yeah. I'd maybe have said, 'Let's have a year off.' But yeah, probably. I'm sure there's a better analogy out there but it's a bit like shutting down Coca-Cola. You don't say, 'Right, let's hang the boots up on that,' because it's a massive thing.''
