Louis Tomlinson has broken his silence for the first time following the tragic death of his sister Félicité.

The 'Two Of Us' singer took to his social media account to tell his fans he was heading back to the studio, his first post since the untimely passing of his sibling in March at the tragic age of just 18.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x (sic)''

Félicité was tragically found dead at her home after suffering a suspected heart attack. She collapsed at her fourth-floor studio apartment in Earls Court, West London, on March 13 at lunchtime.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said at the time: ''Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 12.52pm to a residential address in SW5.''

Whilst the London Ambulance Service added: ''We were called at 12.51pm. We sent two ambulance crews, a single responder in a car and an advanced paramedic to the scene. Sadly, despite efforts of our medics, a person died.''

Louis was understandably left ''devastated and distraught'' by the death of his teenage sister and the whole family were rocked by the news.

A source shared: ''Félicité was an absolutely adored young woman who was loved by Louis and her whole family. They are all totally devastated, as you can imagine. She had so many friends and was such a positive happy person.

''It's a massive loss to the world. She was a loveable, caring, bright, passionate, popular and beautiful young lady.''

Before Félicité's passing, Louis had just released his single 'Two Of Us', which was written in honour of his late mother Johannah who died of cancer in 2016.