Louis Tomlinson has branded One Direction's music ''vague'' and ''less personal'' to his solo material.

The 27-year-old pop star has admitted he is much more proud of his own music because it comes from a ''real'' place.

Louis is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: ''Being in a band like One Direction, and the type of band that we were and where we came from, it's not real life even in the music industry.

''You're aiming for as many No1s you possibly can, the ­biggest choruses you can ­possibly get, the biggest deals, everything is on such a ­massive scale.

''The One Direction stuff wasn't straight forward, but an element of it was because you're doing songs that are relatively vague so it fits into four or five personalities and it's automatically less personal.''

The 'Kill My Mind' singer - who releases his debut solo album 'Walls' on January 31, 2020 - added how important it is to him that his songwriting is relatable.

He continued: ''So when I sat down and I listened to my album when it was finished I felt super proud because I know how long and how many little things I've changed throughout the way.

''My lyrics are real, and relatable as I can be.

''Lyrics are important to me so I'm happy my words can make people feel something.''

The 'History' hitmaker - who was joined by Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and previously Zayn Malik in the group - recently admitted boy band stars are victims of ''snobbery''.

Louis believes it's especially tough to make the transition from being a boy band member to a credible rock 'n' roll star.

He explained: ''I think you've just got to kind of earn your stripes as an artist, and be honest and be real - and whoever likes you, great.

''Whoever doesn't ... well, it is what it is, I suppose.''