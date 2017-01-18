Louis Tomlinson believes fatherhood has made him ''more mature''.

The 25-year-old singer - who has 11-month-old son Freddie with his former partner Briana Jungwirth - doesn't think having a child has influenced him but it has changed him as a person.

Speaking about his life now he is a parent, the One Direction band member said: ''I don't think it's changed my writing very much. Writing in particular, it's not as if I'm writing songs about my son. I love him obviously. It's affected how I am as a person, a little bit. I'd like to say it's made me a bit more mature, I don't know if that's true.''

And the dark-haired hunk has admitted every moment he spends with his child is ''precious'' and totally absorbs him to the point he doesn't want to do ''anything other'' than be by his side and out of view from prying eyes.

He said: ''With fans I'll always be super polite. But my time with my son is precious. So I am kind of reluctant to do anything other than spend all of my time with my son when I'm with Freddie. So, that's just the way it is. Sometimes it's irritating with paparazzi, but that's the job that I'm ion. Sometimes I'll get a few stern words that you may hear on TMZ one day.''

Although Louis - who is in a relationship with Danielle Campbell - is besotted with Freddie he has admitted he ''definitely'' wants to expand his brood, although his career is currently his main focus.

Speaking on SiriusXM Hits 1 Radio about his future family plans, he said: ''Bloody hell. I've not thought about that. Definitely in the future, yeah. At the moment I've got Freddie and I'm trying to stay career driven.''