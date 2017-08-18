Louis Tomlinson says being a solo artist is harder than being in One Direction.

The 25-year-old singer and his bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Harry Styles are currently pursuing solo careers while the group is on hiatus and Louis admitted that working alone can be much more challenging and less fun than being in the group.

Speaking on 'MTV Asks', he said: ''It's definitely a lot harder in that, I'm sure everyone would say that when we first went into the band we were obviously very young, and we all got on so well, but we felt kind of impenetrable at that time.

''So, I think, you know, naturally as you got older, and also now I'm out on my own, you feel the pressures more I suppose. I don't think either is better or worse.

''In terms of fun of course it's gonna be more fun when you're in the band and you've got people to share it with.''

The heavily tattooed singer also revealed he is desperate to add to his collection of inkings but is worried about the pain.

He said: ''You shouldn't be getting tattoos if you're gonna think I'm gonna regret them, because the bottom line is you probably are, you know what I mean. By the time I'm 50, you'll look at it and go 'that was daft' but it's part of being young isn't it.They're not meant to look good when you're 50.

''Again, I've been meaning to for a while, there's a couple like little individual ones like stuff from home and like I wanted to get [my solo singles] and stuff.

''But now because it's been ages since I've had one except this one on me hand, I was like experienced tattooer before, whereas now, because it's been like maybe a year since I had one, little bit nervous about going through the pain again.''

And while he is now one of the biggest stars in the world, Louis says he never could have dreamed of finding the success he has.

He said: ''I mean, I think, I don't believe anyone who says that they knew they were gonna be a star, I mean, it's one of those things that so many eventualities of things that can affect it, that's it too hard to ever predict.

''When I first auditioned for 'The X Factor' I'd actually already auditioned the year before and the most important thing for me and to just set my goals was just getting through the initial audition. And get an opinion from Simon Cowell and stuff, so, yeah, I think it's difficult I don't think anyone can really foresee the craziness that is this.

''I think I would have probably just thought it was too unrealistic.''

'MTV Asks Louis Tomlinson' will air on Saturday (19.08.17) at 12.30pm on MTV Music.