Louis Tomlinson could be forced to wait a year to discover whether he'll be charged over an alleged attack on a photographer in March.

The 25-year-old star was arrested and bailed following a scuffle between himself and a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport on March 3rd, when he arrived in the city with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder.

Initially, the case was due to be heard on March 29th, but prosecutors have now warned it could take considerably longer to reach court.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said: ''No decision has yet been reached in that matter. It is still under review.

''Our office has up to one year to file charges from the original incident.''

A lawyer for the One Direction singer - who was returning to Los Angeles after a holiday in Las Vegas with his girlfriend - previously insisted Louis had been ''provoked'' and that photographers were to blame for the incident.

Lawyer Martin Singer said: ''This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity.

''While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.''

Meanwhile, a previously-leaked arrest report revealed Louis was observed to have ''fresh abrasions'' on both his hands following the row.

It read: ''Susp Tomlinson grabbed vict. Larsen's leg and caused him to fall backward, then struck vict. Becerra in the eye. (sic)

LAPD Officer Tran wrote: ''I asked Susp. Tomlinson if he recalled ever making any physical contact with Becerra Herrera. Tomlinson stated that he placed his hands on Becerra Herrera and in a pushing motion, pushed Becerra Herrera off of Calder and grabbed Calder to pull her away from Becerra Herrera.

''Officer Chen asked Tomlinson if he recalled sweeping Larsen's legs causing him to fall to the ground.

''Tomlinson said: 'I may have taken him down, I'm not sure, but I remember we both fell to the floor.'

''While interviewing Tomlinson, we observed fresh abrasions on Tomlinson's both hand knuckles.''