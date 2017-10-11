Louis Tomlinson is set to release new song 'Just Like You' at midnight tonight (11.10.17).

The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon (11.10.17) to announce the surprise track, which he can't wait to share with fans as it really ''sums him up'' and is his favourite from his forthcoming debut solo LP.

In a series of tweets, Louis revealed: ''So I wrote a song called Just Like You a few months ago. After a few conversations with the label I told them that I wanted to release it ... My next single will be a bit later this year but I wanted to share this with you now. This is for you lot ! #JustLikeYou ... The song will go live on the usual platforms at midnight local time . NZ and Aus be ready ... This is one of my favourites from the album. Conceptually I think it's sums me up ! (sic)''

Louis recently said fans can expect some real ''honest'' and ''vulnerable'' songs unlike the majority of pop music, which Louis says is oversubscribed with ''fairy tale'' storylines.

He said recently: ''It's for me important across my lyrics very matter of fact, very honest, vulnerable cause actually I don't think there's enough of that in pop. Everybody writes about these fairy tale scenarios when in reality I think life's pretty interesting.''

And the pop star recently admitted being a solo artist is much ''easier'' than being in One Direction.

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker love being ''in control'' and getting to make choices for himself.

He said: ''It's easier, it's easier because from a writing perspective or even a marketing perspective or anything like that. We'd all have to be on the same page which takes a bit of working out before we get there.

''So it's nice to be kind of in control of my destiny completely and there's more pressure obviously but again it makes me feel like I can be open. ''