Louis Tomlinson has announced a show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Doncaster-born singer will play the outdoor venue on England's North Sea coast on August 15.

He tweeted: ''Well excited to say I'll be playing Scarborough Open Air Theatre in August ! On sale on Friday at 9am GMT, see you all there http://louis-tomlinson.com (sic)''

Whilst the concert's promoters Cuffe and Taylor's director, Peter Taylor, commented: ''We are delighted to be bringing Louis Tomlinson's first ever World Tour to this wonderful venue.

''Louis was an integral part of the biggest global pop phenomenon of the last 20 years and is also a proud Yorkshireman, so this is going to be a must-see date for his fans.

''His debut album is brilliant and demand for tickets for his World Tour has been immense.

''We cannot wait to welcome Louis and his fans to this special arena for what will be a fantastic night.''

The gig is part of the former One Direction star's world tour, which begins on March 9 in Barcelona, Spain, and is currently set to conclude with the Scarborough show.

Louis - who released his debut solo album, 'Walls', last month - previously vowed to party like a chav on the road.

The 'Kill My Mind' singer - who is known for his partying ways - gave his fans an insight into what life will be like for him on his first jaunt around the globe.

The 28-year-old singer said: ''Tour life is not the real world and that's why I love it.

''I'll wake up at 2pm, have a little bit of food, get ready for the show, have a decent night out.

''I like a chavy night out and what that means is it's pretty cheap and cheerful basically, messy rough and ready that kinda do.''

Tickets for Louis' Scarborough date go on sale on Friday (14.02.20) at 9am GMT.