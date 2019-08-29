Louis Tomlinson has announced a new single, 'Kill My Mind'.

The former One Direction star has revealed his brand new track will be out next Thursday (05.09.19) and he is ''so excited'' for his fans to hear the new song.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: ''So happy to finally announce my new single #KillMyMind will be out a week today! Soooooo excited for you all to hear what I've been working on! (sic)''

Fans took to social media straight away to share their excitement, with some having already printed off posters to hand around their local area to help promote it.

Louis had previously teased fans that there is ''not long now'' until he releases new tunes.

Thanking fans for choosing him as the winner of the Choice Single: Male Artist Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards for his emotional single, 'Two Of Us' - which helped him with the grief of losing his mother Johannah Deakin, he wrote: ''Just another thank you to everyone who voted for the award. You're all incredible!! Not long now..... (sic)''

And the 'Just Hold On' hitmaker was inspired by Liam Gallagher to bare his soul on the single.

He said: ''I don't like being clever for the sake of being clever. Sometimes it's cool to read between the lines. My lyrical style, naturally, is to just be matter of fact, honest and sometimes blunt. I kind of shied away from writing that song because I didn't really think I was ready to go through that process yet. I got into a session and we ended up getting into it, and it was going perfectly. I really did want to write this song, I was just intimidated because it had to be perfect.''