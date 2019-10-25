Louis Tomlinson has announced his first solo world tour.

The 'Killy My Mind' hitmaker will embark on a 43-date global jaunt in support of his hotly-anticipated debut album 'Walls', which is released on January 30, 2020.

The extensive run will kick off on March 9, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain, and will see him head to cities including Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Sydney, Tokyo and Rio De Janeiro, before heading to North America.

The tour currently concludes on July 23 in Vancouver, Canada, but the former One Direction star has teased even more shows are going to be added.

Louis said: ''Been waiting for this moment since I started my solo career.

''Can't wait to see you all on tour. There are also a few more dates going up at a later date.''

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker recently dropped his third single, 'We Made It', from his upcoming album.

He previously dropped 'Two Of Us' - which helped him with the grief of losing his mother Johannah Deakin.

The singer recently described second 'Kill My Mind' as a callback to the pop landscape when he was growing up listening to the likes of The Killers and Arctic Monkeys.

He said: ''When I grew up, pop meant Arctic Monkeys, Oasis, The Killers and Amy Winehouse.

''Times change. Currently pop is very urban and street, which is not what I relate to. 'Kill My Mind' feels like a statement of intent. Sonically, it's new for me and writing it was exciting.''

The new tune came from being young, ''naughty'' and ''trying different things''.

He added: ''It's a loud, busy, rocky song that's all about having fun. It's about that experimental phase of your youth where you're trying different things, some of which aren't great for you but are definitely fun. It's a song about being naughty.''

Louis was inspired by Liam Gallagher to bare his soul on the single.

He said: ''I don't like being clever for the sake of being clever. Sometimes it's cool to read between the lines. My lyrical style, naturally, is to just be matter of fact, honest and sometimes blunt. I kind of shied away from writing that song because I didn't really think I was ready to go through that process yet. I got into a session and we ended up getting into it, and it was going perfectly. I really did want to write this song, I was just intimidated because it had to be perfect.''

Tickets for The Louis Tomlinson World Tour go on general sale on November 1.

For the full list of tour dates and ticket information head to www.louis-tomlinson.com/#tour