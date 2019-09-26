Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne will be reunited when they play Hits Live Manchester.

The One Direction bandmates will play solo sets at the event at Manchester Arena on November 17, which will also see performances from the likes of Mabel, Mark Ronson, Anne-Marie, Tom Walker, Zara Larsson and Jonas Blue.

Directioners will be hoping the pair reunite on stage together for the first time since the boyband went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Meanwhile, Hits Live is also coming to Liverpool and Birmingham on November 15 and November 16, respectively.

Hits Live Liverpool, which takes place at the M&S Bank Arena, will see James Arthur, John Newman, Jax Jones, Sigala, Freya Ridings, Becky Hill and Raye take to the stage.

And those heading to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena are in for a treat, with Lewis Capaldi, Rita Ora, Craig David, Sigala, Jax Jones, John Newman, The Script, Becky Hill and Raye confirmed.

Hits Radio Breakfast's Fleur East ,Greg Burns and James Barr will host the concerts with all the backstage gossip and exclusive interviews provided by presenter Jordan Lee.

Fleur said: ''Having had many of these brilliant artists on our Breakfast Show over the last few weeks, I'm so hyped to be able to bring them all together over one incredible weekend for Hits Radio listeners. Providing the biggest hits, we have the artists and the locations, now we just need you!''

Tickets for all events are on sale now, from £28 plus booking fees, www.hitsradio.co.uk.