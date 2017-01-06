Louis Tomlinson's ex Briana Jungwirth has hit back after her online account was hacked.

The Los Angeles-based stylist - who has 11-month-old son Freddie Reign with the One Direction star - had her account taken over by a mystery hacker, who posted a short message through a series of screenshots.

The hacker wrote: ''I hacked her to show her she needs to be careful with her Instagram account. Believe it or not I'm actually helping her a lot now she knows that she can't just put her information anywhere.''

However, Briana managed to get back control of her account and fired back on Twitter later.

She wrote: ''You seriously have nothing better to do than hack an innocent mother's Instagram. You are sick.''

However, now Twitter users are calling for the unnamed hacker to ''expose'' Briana.

Meanwhile, the stylist previously took to social media to seemingly lash out at Louis' girlfriend Danielle Campbell.

Appearing to reference Danielle, she wrote: ''You can pretend all you want but you will NEVER be my baby son's mother (sic)''

Her tweet came only weeks after it was claimed that her and Louis' custody battle over Freddie was sparked by jealousy over Danielle.

A source said at the time: ''Before Briana got pregnant, she was bragging to friends about how serious she was with Louis. She thought it was going to be a real relationship. When Louis started dating Danielle, Briana was upset and that's when the drama started.

''Briana really tried to make the relationship work, and she became jealous when he moved on. When she was pregnant he was very supportive and paying for all her medical needs. He bought her a house, but she wanted something bigger.''