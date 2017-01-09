Briana Jungwirth, who shares 11-month-old son Freddie Reign with the One Direction singer, has revealed her account was hacked last week (ends06Jan17), and now she has major "privacy concerns" about her social media presence.

"Taking a break from @Instagram due to obvious privacy concerns," she wrote on Twitter.

Jungwirth uses Instagram to post photos of her son.

A cyber intruder took over the account last week and posted a series of screenshots before explaining: "I hacked her to show her she needs to be careful with her Instagram account. Believe it or not I'm actually helping her a lot now she knows that she can't just put her information anywhere."

The 24-year-old regained control of the account and fired back: "You seriously have nothing better to do than hack an innocent mother's Instagram. You are sick."