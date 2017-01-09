Departed co-founders Ian MCDonald and Al Greenwood will also be joining the band for select dates this summer (17), while Jason Bonham, who was part of Foreigner from 2004 to 2008, will provide support along with Cheap Trick, who opened for the group on its first headlining tour back in 1978.

Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones tells WENN, "It's the right time to do this... I'm sure it'll go down well.

"It’s almost like a family tour, with some healthy competition from everybody, I'm sure. Cheap Trick’s not an easy band to go on after."

The dates begin in Syracuse, New York on 11 June (17).

Foreigner will release a 40th anniversary hits compilation on 5 May (17).

Gramm parted ways with Jones and Foreigner for good in 2003. He was replaced on vocals by former Hurricane frontman Kelly Hansen, who has been the band's singer ever since. Hansen will revamp the group's hits for the 40th anniversary release.