Veteran actor Lou Ferrigno has confessed he can't take Mark Ruffalo ''seriously'' as the Hulk.
Lou Ferrigno can't take Mark Ruffalo ''seriously'' as the Hulk.
The 67-year-old actor - who played the Hulk in the CBS TV series - has hailed Mark's abilities as a performer, but doesn't think he's convincing as the Marvel character.
He explained: ''Mark is a wonderful actor. But we've had three different actors - we've had Eric Bana, Edward Norton, and Mark Ruffalo.
''I like Bill Bixby the best, I like Edward Norton. But Ruffalo - I think he's a wonderful actor, he blends in with the Marvel aspect of the 'Avengers' - but I can't take him seriously enough.''
Meanwhile, Mark recently revealed he got a ''dummy script'' for 'Avengers: Endgame'.
The actor admitted that in order to avoid spoilers, directors Joe and Anthony Russo gave him a script with fake scenes so he didn't accidentally let any details of the film slip.
Mark - who has also starred in hit films like 'Foxcatcher' - said: ''I got a script, but it was a dummy.
''There were scenes in there that I thought we were shooting that nobody ever shot.''
Anthony insisted that he and his brother were doing the cast a ''favour'' with the fake scripts by making it easier for them to keep secrets.
He explained: ''It's like doing them a favour, because it's hard to keep secrets, it's hard to keep your mouth closed.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
Mr. Olympia is one of the most prestigious international bodybuilding titles in the world, awarded...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of S.H.I.E.L.D, a law enforcement and espionage agency that deals...
I don't know why I subject myself to these movies. Sure, there's the camp factor,...