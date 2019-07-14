Lou Ferrigno can't take Mark Ruffalo ''seriously'' as the Hulk.

The 67-year-old actor - who played the Hulk in the CBS TV series - has hailed Mark's abilities as a performer, but doesn't think he's convincing as the Marvel character.

He explained: ''Mark is a wonderful actor. But we've had three different actors - we've had Eric Bana, Edward Norton, and Mark Ruffalo.

''I like Bill Bixby the best, I like Edward Norton. But Ruffalo - I think he's a wonderful actor, he blends in with the Marvel aspect of the 'Avengers' - but I can't take him seriously enough.''

Meanwhile, Mark recently revealed he got a ''dummy script'' for 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The actor admitted that in order to avoid spoilers, directors Joe and Anthony Russo gave him a script with fake scenes so he didn't accidentally let any details of the film slip.

Mark - who has also starred in hit films like 'Foxcatcher' - said: ''I got a script, but it was a dummy.

''There were scenes in there that I thought we were shooting that nobody ever shot.''

Anthony insisted that he and his brother were doing the cast a ''favour'' with the fake scripts by making it easier for them to keep secrets.

He explained: ''It's like doing them a favour, because it's hard to keep secrets, it's hard to keep your mouth closed.''