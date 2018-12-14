Lou Ferrigno has been hospitalised after a pneumonia vaccination was allegedly administered incorrectly.
The 'Incredible Hulk' actor claimed the injection was administered incorrectly so urged his followers to be careful and observant when undergoing routine practises.
He shared a photo of himself in hospital with drips in his arm on Twitter and Instagram and explained: ''Went in for a pneumonia shot and landed up here with fluid in my bicep.
''I'll be ok but it's important that you keep an eye on who's giving the shot and make sure they not only swab the spot correctly but that you watch the needle come out of the package. #neveradullmoment #tips #shots #hospitalvisit #louferrigno #illbeok (sic)''
It is unclear which vaccination the 67-year-old actor received but according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are two which fight against pneumonia and other infections such as meningitis, with both reporting mild side effects and one occasionally causing swelling to the injection site.
The 'Avengers' star looks after his health and despite his advancing years, always find the time and space to work out, no matter where he is.
He tweeted recently: ''Heading to http://laconve.com/2018/ in a bit to meet all my wonderful fans but in the meantime I am getting a workout in! No matter where I am I find a gym to workout in and stay consistent! @FerrignoFIT @LaConveMTY (sic)''
And a few weeks earlier, he posted: ''Train or remain the same! Even on Sunday and before a red carpet event! No excuses! (sic)''
